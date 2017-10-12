UPDATE: Two Mississippi State Fair workers found dead Thursday

A Mississippi State Fair worker was found dead Thursday in the bunker area of the fairgrounds, where they sleep. Deputies were called Thursday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

An employee at North American Midway said he went to check on the 48-year-old man after he failed to report to his assignment at 1:30 pm.

“Sheriff’s Investigators are on scene at this time”, said Major Pete Luke. “There is no immediate signs of trauma. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart is on scene."

Another fair worker was found dead just past midnight in a room at the Regency Hotel on Greymont Street. The cause of death is still pending but drug paraphernalia was found in the room.

