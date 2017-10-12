Fayette woman arrested for insurance fraud

Attorney General Jim Hood has announced the arrest of 30-year-old Kyomi M. Fulton on one count of insurance fraud.

Fulton, of Fayette, attempted to defraud GEICO Insurance Company. She reported a 2000 Grand Marquis to the company as stolen and then submitted a false repair report alleging that she had put a new engine in the vehicle before it was stolen. The false car repair order she submitted totaled $3,238.89 in repairs.

The indictment—handed down by a Copiah County grand jury—stated no such repairs had been made. Fulton was arrested Wednesday by Investigators Michael Stevens and Jerry Spell with the Attorney General’s Office and booked into the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Fulton faces up to three years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

