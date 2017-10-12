MBN raids drug lab two Hattiesburg men arrested

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other law enforcement officers raided a residential drug lab Wednesday in Hattiesburg where they seized more than $200,000 in steroids and related items and arrested two men in connection with the seizures, MBN Director John Dowdy said Thursday.

34 year old Travis Gregory Edwards and 38 year old Charles Paul Edwards were arrested at 4799 West 4th Street in Hattiesburg. Dowdy said agents seized hundreds of vials of injectable steroids, thousands of dosage units of oral steroids, large quantities of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of the drug, as well as 18 firearms, a commercial pill press, packaging and labeling equipment.

Both men face a charge of possession of more than 500 grams of a schedule III controlled substance with intent to distribute. Charles Edwards also faces a charge of manufacture of a controlled substance.

They were taken to the Lamar County Jail. Bonds were set at $20,000 for Travis Edwards and $30,000 for Charles Edwards.

The arrests follow an almost two year investigation by the MBN, with assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Lamar County Sheriff's Department.

