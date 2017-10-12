State Fire Marshal reopens Eudora Welty Library

One week ago the State Fire Marshal closed the Eudora Welty Library on State Street. Thursday he returned to inspect the building. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney ordered the downtown library reopened after spending nearly an hour and a half surveying the structure.The library will open to the public Monday.

Thursday afternoon he and city code enforcement returned to see if the bottom floor could be reopened.

Last week Chaney ordered the building closed, citing numerous fire and safety hazards. The library will be allowed to reopen with two posted firefighters during the hours of operation.

"Just for the bottom floor only. The second floor will not be opened," said Chaney. "We still have water that leaks in the building. The code inspector saw the water coming down the walls. We've shown them a lot of the mold and there are a lot of things that need to be fixed, but a lot of it can be repaired".

The downtown library will now be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

"They really are going to make a big difference, because we have a lot of folks who are just desperate to get down to this library," said Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr.

"Her crew has worked to get us to this point, and we're going to take advantage of the allowance that the insurance commissioner has given us," said Wayne McDaniels, Vice Chair of the Library Board of Trustees.

Library officials said they diligently worked with the City of Jackson in the last week to address the violations found by the fire marshal.

