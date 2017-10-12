Two Jackson men busted on drug charges Thursday night. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department and Richland Police are working together on the investigation.

34 year old Nathan Ester Coe and 26 year old Denzel Darrell Reed taken into custody at 322 Alexander Drive in Jackson.

Officers seized a little over two pounds of marijuana, about five thousand dollars in cash and a 12 gauge shotgun.

Marijuana was found inside a safe. Coe is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while possessing a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Reed is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

