Celebrity Lip Sync Battle raises money for HBCU's

Multi talented artists from around the metro and our own backyard, took the stage in Jackson Thursday night. For the second year, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sponsored a Celebrity Lip Sync battle of the stars including, Chaka Khan, Tim McGraw and our own Melissa Faith Payne as Tina Turner.

It is all for a great cause, to help raise money for the five Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU's in Mississippi: Alcorn State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley, Rust and Tougaloo College.

"We're expecting to have a good time, we're expecting to have a great show," said Shirley McFarland, President of the Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of AKA. "I think there are about 16 or 17 acts on tonight and of course, everybody is going to be cheering for the best one, so we'll just see what happens."

It was a family affair with the whole Payne family chipping in to help out, including the youngest member, baby Matthew who had all the right moves and brought down the house.

The event was so successful last year, the sorority says they had to bring back the stage full of talent again this year.

Truly a family affair, our Joy Redmond was the emcee and David Kenney served as one of the judges.

