3OYS EXCLUSIVE: Grieving mother speaks out after her baby is killed when a car hits them both

Idalia Anabella Gonzalez Ruiz says she was walking along Townsend Road, just by her home on Poinsettia Drive in Forest, holding her baby in her arms. Her other two children were behind her as well.

She checked for cars, she said, as any parent would, but suddenly a driver in the opposite lane swerved toward her, and hit her and her baby boy.

Gonzalez says she thought, "This man must have wanted to kill us. Because why did he go to the road where we were?" ("Ese hombre quería matarnos, porque por qué se fue a ese carril dónde nosotros estabamos?")

The grieving mother is back home after spending four days in the hospital, with wounds to her head, neck, arm, and side.

But she says nothing could compare to the pain of losing her 17-month-old boy, Robin Leonardo Mejia Gonzalez. ("Cuando yo levantó, mi bebe en mis brazos, lleno de sangre. Y le grito a ese persona que estaba en su troca, ya matastes mi bebe.")

"When I sat up, my baby was in my arms, full of blood," said Gonzalez. "I screamed at this person in his truck, 'You killed my baby.'"

Tyler Hodges, a 27-year-volunteer firefighter is the driver who hit the mother and child.

Despite his experience as a first responder, Idalia says he never even left his truck to check if she was okay.

"My baby was only alive for a year and five months," said Gonzalez. "But he's a human being, do you understand? I want - I need justice for my son."

( "Tenía un año ycinco meses de vida, pero es un ser humano, me entiende? Necesito, y quiero justicia para mi hijo.")

3 On Your Side and FOX40 spoke with Forest Police Chief Will Jones on the phone. He says police are still working to gather as much information about the incident as they can.

Once they're finished, they'll turn the evidence over to the DA, who will decide whether to press charges against Hodges.

Tyler Hodges has not yet responded to our attempts to reach out to him.

If you'd like to help Idalia and her family, you can contact Joyce West at 601-594-3322 or Joyce.West@att.net or you can email wolffuneralservices@gmail.com to donate directly to Robin's funeral expenses.

