One person dead in two-vehicle crash on I-55

One person is dead after an SUV rear-ended a slow-moving Lincoln Town Car that had a flat tire. The accident occurred about 6:30 Thursday evening in the I-55 southbound lanes near mile marker 123.

The SUV overturned and came to rest in the median while the Town Car ended up on the southbound shoulder.

The driver of the SUV was killed. The four occupants of the Town Car were taken to UMMC.

The accident is under investigation.

