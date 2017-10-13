Chris Hudgison & Larry Williams talk #7 Hinds before Thursday ki - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Chris Hudgison & Larry Williams talk #7 Hinds before Thursday kickoff

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Hinds Community College is the site of one of the more under the radar football stories this season. The Eagles are 6-0 and ranked #7 in the nation.

All of this with a first-year head coach.

I chatted with Larry Williams before Thursday's game against East Central. I asked him about the season, playing for Jackie Sherrill, and more.

