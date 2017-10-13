Throwback Thursday: Southern Miss wearing retro helmets for homecoming

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's time for Throwback Thursday. I preview a college matchup by looking back.
Southern Miss is going vintage for the 2nd time this season. The Golden Eagles are wearing these 80's style helmets Saturday for homecoming. They'll pair them with their current uniforms, so a retro and modern look for USM against UTEP.
Full uniform for homecoming this weekend ALL black with throwback helmet @UNISWAG @SouthernMissFB @USMGoldenEagles #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/ymhscnjviL— SouthernMissEquip (@SouthernMissEQU) October 10, 2017
Golden Eagles and Miners tee it up Saturday night at six. The game can be seen on Twitter.
