Throwback Thursday: Southern Miss wearing retro helmets for homecoming

Southern Miss is going vintage for the 2nd time this season. The Golden Eagles are wearing these 80's style helmets Saturday for homecoming. They'll pair them with their current uniforms, so a retro and modern look for USM against UTEP.

Golden Eagles and Miners tee it up Saturday night at six. The game can be seen on Twitter.

