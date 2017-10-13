Callaway beats Canton to keep chase in 5A playoff hunt - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway beats Canton to keep chase in 5A playoff hunt

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

Callaway and Canton entered Thursday as a part of a six-way tie for 3rd place in 5A Region 2. The Chargers would leave Newell Field with a 28-24 victory.

The result has Callaway at 2-2 in district play.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly