Scott Central pitches 6th shutout of 2017, moves to 9-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Scott Central pitches 6th shutout of 2017, moves to 9-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: WTOK Source: WTOK

Scott Central's defense delivered another outstanding performance on Thursday. The Rebels notched their 6th shutout of 2017.

SC blanked rival Lake 26-0 to move to 9-0 on the season. Jim Nowell's crew head west on I-20 next week to face Pelahatchie.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly