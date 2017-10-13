7 Hinds rallies to beat East Central, moves to 6-0

#7 Hinds rallied for the 2nd straight week to remain perfect on the season. The Eagles scored 20 unanswered points after trailing East Central 17-14 at the half. They beat the Warriors 34-17 at Joe Renfroe Stadium / Gene Murphy Field.

Larry Williams' Eagles are 6-0 overall, 5-0 in MACJC South play.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.