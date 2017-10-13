CONSIDER THIS: Keeping the Pearl River Basin Clean

Mississippi is a state full of natural resources. Sadly, many people trash those areas creating safety issues and ruining the beauty and experience for others.

One of those resources is the Pearl River Watershed and last month there was a significant effort spanning Mississippi and Louisiana to clean up the Pearl River Basin. Groups throughout the region collected more than 18 tons of trash.

Abby Braman with Pearl Riverkeeper deserves most of the credit for starting this initiative. Pearl Riverkeeper is a member of Waterkeeper Alliance and an advocate for the health of the Pearl River Basin which covers 24 counties in Central and Southern Mississippi, 2 Louisiana parishes and other tributaries including the Bogue Chitto River.

Now the group has discovered a dump site in Jackson where there are more than a thousand tires tossed into the river. Until Pearl Riverkeeper was launched, these environmental issues have mostly gone unnoticed and unaddressed.

Consider This:

Waterways and other natural resources are important for tourism and quality of life. In a short amount of time, Pearl Riverkeeper is having a positive impact and doing impressive work. They need your help. The more people involved in this initiative, the better the results.

You can join the Pearl River Water Keeper Team.To find out more, go to PearlRiverkeeper.com. Hopefully, this is the first of many initiatives to improve the natural resources we enjoy across our state.

