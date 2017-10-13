This Morning on WLBT: Teen killed, woman injured in shooting

Good morning. Police in Grenada say a teenager in a car was shot to death, and an elderly woman sitting on her porch was injured in that same shooting. We'll have the latest from Grenada.

We're off to another cool start. Is fall here to stay. Find out in the First Alert Forecast.

Join us on WLBT from 4:30 to 7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!