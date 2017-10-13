Family escapes house fire in west Jackson

A home caught fire on Mable Street early this morning.

A family of four was inside when the fire started. Three of them were able to escape safely. Firefighters had to help one person escape from a window of house.

The fire happened around 5:15 a.m. and fire was under control at 5:21 a.m.

We will update this as soon as we know more.

