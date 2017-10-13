Teen dead, elderly woman injured in Grenada shooting

Police in Grenada are trying to figure out just what happened in a late afternoon shooting that killed a teenager and injured an elderly woman.

Eyewitnesses say a car was traveling along Adams Street when someone opened fire before a person in the vehicle returned fire.

The vehicle then crashed into a home on Govan Street.

Major George Douglas says the teenager in the car, Trey Farmer of Grenada, died after being shot. It's not clear if he was the driver or a passenger.

Douglas adds that an elderly woman was shot in the face while sitting on her porch. She is being flown to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. (Info from WTVA)