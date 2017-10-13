School refutes report that football players were suspended for kneeling during anthem

"Don't stand, don't play" was the message the Western Line School District was reportedly trying to send to football players at O'Bannon High School after four players were seen kneeling during the national anthem prior to a game.

But what the school told us Friday about the suspension is much different than what was originally reported.

"No players were suspended for kneeling during the national anthem," O'Bannon Head Football Coach Charles Moore said Friday. "We did have one player suspended for two games for reasons unrelated to the kneeling incident. "

The kneeling took place before a game the school played against Coahoma County on September 30.

Over a week after the incident, Western Line Superintendent Larry Green told Greenville, Mississippi news station, WABG, what the players did by protesting goes against an "unwritten" rule. He also said they were suspended indefinitely from the team by the school district.

"We talked to the administration, coaching staff and parents and they are in agreement it should not have happened," Green told WABG Thursday. "We think the punishment is adequate for what happened. Maybe they can come back before the season is over. We haven't closed the door. We just want them to understand the value to respect our country and flag."

But on Friday, Green said his comments to the news channel were taken out of context.

"The district does not plan to punish the football players who knelt during the national anthem," he said. "Everything said yesterday was taken out of context and the players will be on the team at tonight's game."

The incident, as originally reported, was met with much backlash from the public.

State Senator Derrick Simmons expressed his outrage over the suspension of the players:

I am totally outraged that these students have been suspended for exercising their right to peacefully protest their beliefs and make a statement through a gesture that has long been practiced in many sports across this country. I am appalled that these teenagers who give so much of themselves to entertain us by playing football and achieving their dreams have been violated by school administrators who apparently agree with the racist mentality of our president, who created this issue for reasons unknown and has so little respect for certain segments of our country that he publicly called a black athlete a “son of a …..”, and suggested that black players who kneel for the anthem be fired from the team. These young boys were suspended for supposedly violating “an unwritten policy.” This is truly shameful behavior on behalf of public school officials.

We posted the story on our own Facebook page and were met with feedback from both sides of the issue:

Moore says the four players who were seen kneeling during the national anthem have played during the last two games and will play in Friday's game against West Bolivar. The school also insists the four players who knelt will not face punishment of any kind.

