Beat the Bear: Week 7

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 7.
It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.
If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and scratching and clawing to find stories. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.
Last week was pretty good, 7-3 overall. The surprise is that no one could Beat the Bear in Week 6. If you won the contest in previous weeks, you can pick up your free t-shirt at the WLBT Studios (715 South Jefferson Street in Jackson).
Here's the slate I picked for Week 7.
Week 7 (October 14th)
Bear picks in bold
Mississippi State vs. BYU
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Southern Miss vs. UTEP
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View
Jackson State vs. Tuskegee (5th Quarter Classic - Mobile, AL)
Mississippi Valley at Alabama A&M
#6 TCU at Kansas State
#10 Auburn at LSU
#12 Oklahoma vs. Texas
#13 USC vs. Utah
Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks
- http://24247deals.revrocket.us/c/week-5-46/pickem
- If you guess more games correctly than me, you're in the running for a free t-shirt
- Grand prize winner (most correct picks over the season): A cruise for two and two oil changes.
