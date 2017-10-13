School band director resigns following accusations of inappropriate text messages

Inappropriate text messages have led to the resignation of McLaurin High School's band director.

James Koestler resigned from his position this week after he was accused of inappropriate electronic communications with a former student. Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke confirms a report was filed by the school's principal on Thursday.

Rankin County School District Director of Public Relations Kristen Windham said, "The McLaurin High School Band Director resigned this week. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss it further."

Authorities say no charges have been filed.

