Fair worker death investigations

Early Thursday morning, an employee of Great American Midway Entertainment was found dead inside the Regency Inn on Greymont street. Police now suspect he overdosed on drugs.

"Also inside the room officers found what was believed to be drug paraphernalia, said Sgt. Roderick Holmes. "At this point, it's believed that this very possibly could be related to a drug overdose, but again, that's still pending."

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart says she is awaiting a blood test to determine the cause of death, which could take up to two weeks.

"It will let us know for sure that this was drug related overdose," added Sgt. Holmes. "Again there were no signs of any type of foul play during the initial investigation so nothing (to)suggest that anything other than that is related to his death at this point."

Fewer questions surround the death of a second individual. A 48-year-old man was found dead inside the fairgrounds in a sleeper trailer. His neighbors said they believed he died of a heart attack.

The coroner says the death appears natural.

As for the hotel death, police continue to ask questions, hoping other carnies come forward, to offer up more.

