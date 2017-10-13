Week 9 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 9 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.

Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)

A 6A Region 2 showdown is our Game of the Week. 5-2 Northwest Rankin hosts 4-3 Clinton, both teams 2-1 in district play. Rachel Richlinski profiled the Cougars and Arrows as they prepare to face off.

The End Zone - Week 9 highlights

Clinton at Northwest Rankin

Madison Central at Starkville

Greenville at Provine

Meridian at Brandon

Terry at Oak Grove

Natchez at Brookhaven

Wingfield at Forest Hill

McComb at Florence

Mendenhall at West Lauderdale

Velma Jackson at Crystal Springs

Pisgah at Pelahatchie

Canton Academy at St. Joseph

MRA at Jackson Prep

Jackson Academy at PCS

If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.

The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights.

Chris has featured Terry, Magee, Lanier, Pelahatchie, Park Place Christian, Brookhaven Academy, Parklane, Mendenhall, and Forest this season.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Thursdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.

CLICK HERE FOR MISSISSIPPI HS SCORES

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.