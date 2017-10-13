Inappropriate text messages lead to band director's resignation

McLaurin High School band director James Koestler resigned this week. Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke confirms a report was filed by the school principal Thursday.

Koestler is accused of inappropriate electronic communications with a former student.

"The McLaurin High School Band Director resigned this week. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss it further," said Rankin County School District Director of Public Relations Kristen Windham.

Authorities say no charges have been filed.

