Inappropriate text messages lead to band director's resignation - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Inappropriate text messages lead to band director's resignation

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

McLaurin High School band director James Koestler resigned this week. Rankin County Undersheriff  Raymond Duke confirms a report was filed by the school principal Thursday.

Koestler is accused of inappropriate electronic communications with a former student.

"The McLaurin High School Band Director resigned this week. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss it further," said Rankin County School District Director of Public Relations Kristen Windham.

 Authorities say no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly