Hinds DA Robert Shuler Smith files appeal in Rankin County Case

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith has filed an interlocutory appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court concerning the charges he faces in Rankin County. That trial is scheduled to begin in Rankin County Circuit Court October 23.

Smith is charged with simple domestic violence, aggravated stalking, and robbery in a case that involves a former girlfriend. Two of the charges are felonies.

In this interlocutory appeal (appeal before a trial is complete) Smith is asking the State Supreme Court to overturn the Circuit Court's decision not to dismiss the charges. Smith says the Attorney General exceeded his authority by pursuing these indictments when Rankin/Madison District Attorney Michael Guest declined to prosecute the case.

Smith also says he will suffer irreparable harm personally and professionally, even though the case may be reversed on direct appeal, following a verdict.

Smith asked the state supreme court to stay the case and asked the justices for a speedy decision.

