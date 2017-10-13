Family's new Habitat Home joins others transforming once blighted street

Another Jackson family has realized the dream of homeownership through Habitat for Humanity. Women Build 2017 celebrated the construction of its 20th female build in 19 years.

Friday Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area held a dedication for the completion of a new home on a south Jackson street that was once filled with vacant and abandoned houses.

The Powell family has a new home on Greenview Drive. It was once a blighted street but is now becoming a community of families.

"Thank you, Jesus," said Ladarian Powell, Jr. in the yard of his new address.

The six-year-old is counting down the days until his family moves into their new Habitat Home.

His parents Ladarian and Annette Powell and younger brother and sister are making a new start. The young couple has been renting and lives on a nearby street.

"A lot of the people that stay in these houses started Habitat with us," said Ladarian Powell Sr. "So we were able to, we already have a relationship. So when they were moving in they were checking on us, asking us when we were moving in. So it's already like a relationship. So it's already starting to build a community".

Friday Habitat held a dedication for the 2017 Women Build. One hundred women raised $80,000.00 for the home and put in the work to build it.

"I love that fact that women helped build my home. I can say that and I can say it like I know what I'm talking about," said Annette Powell."I can say it with pride, because I'm a woman, and most men feel like women can do a lot. Oh, but a woman helped build my house".

The Powells will move into the four bedroom two bath home at the end of the month.

Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area plans to build five more houses on Greenview Drive in 2018.

The organization has acquired 31 properties on the street. Eighteen have been demolished.

Fourteen families have purchased new Habitat Homes on Greenview and two houses are under construction.

