3 children injured in Rankin County wreck

Three children have been injured in an accident on Highway 18, near Rock Hill Road, in Rankin County. A juvenile possibly has head injuries and a 4-month-old and a toddler were also injured.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us the accident occurred when a Ford F-150, pulling a trailer hit the rear of an SUV that was stopped to make a left hand turn.

A four-year-old in the SUV was airlifted with serious injuries.

