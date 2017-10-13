3-year-old severely injured in Rankin County wreck

A 3-year-old was severely injured in a car crash in Rankin County Friday night. Two other children were in the SUV at the time of the crash, but were unharmed.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred when a Ford F-150, pulling a trailer hit the rear of an SUV that was stopped to make a left hand turn.

According to Breanna Martin, mother of 3-year-old Chloe, the child has a small brain bleed, concussion, hematoma to the left eye, fractured skull and multiple facial fractures.

Other other children in the SUV were 4-months-old and 14-months old. Both of those children were unharmed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.