One dead in Warren County accident

A one-vehicle accident on Highway 80, near Newmans Road, in Warren County, has claimed one life. The accident occurred just before 8 p.m.

MHP Corporal Eric Henry tells us the investigation shows that a Hummer was traveling westbound and made a U-turn. The right side tires of the vehicle dropped off a steep embankment and overturned several times, killing the driver. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Johnny McCool of Vicksburg.

