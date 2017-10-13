A Vicksburg woman is desperate to bring her father home from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

A desperate plea from a Vicksburg woman who says her father is trapped in Puerto Rico. She says since Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory, recovery efforts have been a nightmare.

Nancy McCormick fought back tears as she talked about her only living parent, Edwin Malpica. The Vicksburg woman is desperate to bring her father home from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

“I am pissed off," said McCormick. "If I had a plane or something, I would fly or jet: I would be over there getting as many people as I can.”

Her father, who is from the U.S. territory, sent her a text message Wednesday. In the message, he claims conditions in his homeland are getting worse. He also says there is no water, no electricity and food is running out.

“My dad is diabetic and he has had a heart attack," added McCormick. "He is sharing his medication with other people.”

President Donald Trump said this week in a tweet that the federal government cannot keep FEMA, the Military and the First Responders in Puerto Rico. That statement didn't sit well with McCormick.

“You want to cut off aid to Puerto Rico? I will never ever vote for you," said McCormick.

She is calling on President Trump to have a change of heart and help those suffering in Puerto Rico.

“Get my dad home. He is my only parent,” she said.

