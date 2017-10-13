Vicksburg woman's desperate plea to bring father home from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
