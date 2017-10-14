Provine edges Greenville to pick up 1st win in 6A Region 2 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Provine edges Greenville to pick up 1st win in 6A Region 2

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Ram City picked up their first district win on Friday. Provine rallied to beat Greenville 19-18 at Hughes Field.

The victory has the Rams 5-3 overall, 1-3 in 6A Region 2.

