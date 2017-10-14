Spirit of the Heart Health and Education tour stops in Jackson

From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
