Spirit of the Heart Health and Education tour stops in Jackson

A call to action for heart health. The Association of Black Cardiologists is sponsoring the Spirit of the Heart Health and Education tour through Saturday evening.

Friday night at the Mississippi Museum of Art a forum was held to discuss how African Americans have the highest burden of heart disease and stroke and what can be done to reduce the numbers.

Dr. Malcolm Taylor a Jackson Cardiologist said, "African Americans have a higher rate of cardiovascular disease than other groups. And many times are often not diagnosed early or getting the right medication that would make them better, and we're about making sure they have access, that we improve cardiovascular health and closing disparities that exist right now."

An education fair begins Saturday morning at 11 and continues until 4 p.m. at the Walter Payton Center at Jackson State University. Free health screenings and free on site test results will be provided. It will feature celebrity ambassador, actor Lamman Rucker.

