Jackson Academy gets road win at PCS

Jackson Academy gets road win at PCS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson Academy traveled to the Pine Belt and left with a 17-10 victory at PCS. The Raiders improve to 7-1 overall, 2-1 in MAIS AAAA District 1.

JA remains in the hunt for a home playoff game.

