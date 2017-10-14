Velma Jackson routs Crystal Springs to take 3A Region 6 lead - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Velma Jackson routs Crystal Springs to take 3A Region 6 lead

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Velma Jackson and Crystal Springs faced off Friday with the winner claiming the 3A Region 6 lead. The Falcons led at the half and flew away to a 47-19 victory.

VJ is 4-4 overall, but more importantly 3-0 in district play.

