Mendenhall wins 7th straight defeating West Lauderdale 41-28 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mendenhall wins 7th straight defeating West Lauderdale 41-28

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT

Mendenhall facing West Lauderdale, both squads undefeated in district play.

Mendenhall wins their seventh straight defeating the Knights, 41-28. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly