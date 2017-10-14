Don Ragsdale has 5 TDs as Pisgah beats Pelahatchie - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Don Ragsdale has 5 TDs as Pisgah beats Pelahatchie

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Don Ragsdale was the story Friday in a Rankin County rivalry. He had 5 touchdowns as Pisgah beat Pelahatchie 42-20. Three of the five scores came in the first quarter.

The Dragons are now 7-2 overall, 2-0 in 2A Region 6.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly