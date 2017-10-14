Terry pulls off the upset over Oak Grove, 28-27 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry pulls off the upset over Oak Grove, 28-27

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
TERRY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Terry notched their biggest win of the season. They went on the road and knocked off Oak Grove 28-27.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 overall, 2-2 in 6A Region 3.

