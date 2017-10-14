Brookhaven wins 7th straight game, now 4-0 in district play - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brookhaven wins 7th straight game, now 4-0 in district play

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Brookhaven continued their winning streak on Friday. The Panthers beat Natchez 42-33 to win their 7th straight game. Ole Brook hasn't seen the L column since August.

They're 7-1 overall, 4-0 in 5A Region 3.

