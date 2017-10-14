Starkville stays perfect in district defeating Madison Central - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Starkville stays perfect in district defeating Madison Central

The Region 2 6A lead was up for grabs in Starkville as the Yellowjackets took on Madison Central.

The game was a defensive struggle, but Starkville stays perfect in district, defeating the Jags 14-6.

