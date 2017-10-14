St. Joe wins 4th straight defeating Canton Academy 47-27 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

St. Joe wins 4th straight defeating Canton Academy 47-27

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Canton Academy and St. Joe face off with the Bruins on a three game win streak. 

St. Joe gets their fourth straight defeating the Panthers 47-27.

