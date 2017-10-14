Week 7 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.

Week 7 - Saturday, October 14th

SEC

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

2:30pm - Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

USM

6:00pm - Southern Miss at UTSA

- Twitter: Watch Stadium

SWAC

2:00pm: Alcorn State vs. Prairie View

- Online: AlcornSports.com

2:00pm: Mississippi Valley at Alabama A&M

6:00pm: Jackson State vs. Tuskegee (5th Quarter Classic)

- Online: JSU Tigers Livestream

D2

4:00pm: #21 Delta State at West Florida

- Online: GoArgos.com

6:00pm: Mississippi College at Valdosta State

- Online: ESPN3.com

D3

1:00pm - Millsaps at Austin

- Online: ACRoos.com

6:00pm: Belhaven at McMurry

- Online: Blazers.Belhaven.edu

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.