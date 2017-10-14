Week 7 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.
Week 7 - Saturday, October 14th
SEC11:00am - Mississippi State vs. BYU
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
2:30pm - Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
USM
6:00pm - Southern Miss at UTSA
- Twitter: Watch Stadium
SWAC
2:00pm: Alcorn State vs. Prairie View
- Online: AlcornSports.com
2:00pm: Mississippi Valley at Alabama A&M
6:00pm: Jackson State vs. Tuskegee (5th Quarter Classic)
- Online: JSU Tigers Livestream
D2
4:00pm: #21 Delta State at West Florida
- Online: GoArgos.com
6:00pm: Mississippi College at Valdosta State
- Online: ESPN3.com
D3
1:00pm - Millsaps at Austin
- Online: ACRoos.com
6:00pm: Belhaven at McMurry
- Online: Blazers.Belhaven.edu
