Durant Police investigating deadly Friday night shooting

Durant Police Chief John Haynes says officials are investigating a Friday night murder.

Haynes said around 8:30 p.m. Friday, 23-year-old Travis Sumerall was shot and killed outside the Green Lantern Bar and Grill in Durant.

The business is located on Cedar Street in the city.

Chief Haynes said 20-year-old Demarqus Williams is in custody and has been charged with murder.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from an argument that took place outside the club and gunfire erupted between the two men.

Police say Sumerall was transported to University Hospital in Lexington by private vehicle, where he died.

Chief Haynes says the shooting is an active investigation and anyone with information should call the Durant Police Department at (662) 653-6846.

