Cam Akers first career TD fuels Florida State victory

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
It took 5 games for Cam Akers to find the end zone for Florida State. His first career touchdown would turn out to be the game winner vs. Duke. Akers 42 yard score in the 4th quarter would give the Seminoles a 17-10 victory.

Cam has back to back 100 yard rushing games for FSU. He rushed for 115 yards on Saturday.

