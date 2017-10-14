Hinds County officials identify couple killed in possible murder-suicide

The Hinds County Coroner has identified the couple killed in a possible murder-suicide in Utica.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified the man and woman as 37-year-old Roy Vincent Cupples and 40-year-old Lori McKee.

Major Pete Luke, with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, said officials arrived at a home on Duke Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Luke said a man and woman, an apparent boyfriend and girlfriend, were found dead inside the home by family members after unsuccessful attempts to reach them by phone.

A gun was also located in the home.

Many in the community were shocked to hear that the shooting could be a possible murder-suicide.

They described the couple as friendly and they never say any signs of trouble in the relationship.

"They would always speak to you and talk to you and they would be about their way," said one Utica resident. "That was just a shock to me."

"Two nice people," said another resident. "They always spoke to me, talked, laughed. I want the family to hold their head up and be strong about it."

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

