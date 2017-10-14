Utica: Hinds County officials on scene of possible murder/suicide

Deputies with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible murder/suicide in Utica.

Hinds County Sheriff's Department Major Pete Luke said officials arrived at 5630 Duke Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Luke said a man and woman, an apparent boyfriend and girlfriend, were found dead. A gun was located.

We have a crew on the scene and we're working to get more information on this breaking news story.

