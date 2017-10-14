Noah Johnson has 3 TDs as Alcorn State wins 4th straight game

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Reserve quarterback Noah Johnson ran for two scores and threw for another and starter Lenorris Footman threw for 138 yards and ran for a score to lead Alcorn State past Prairie View 34-21 on Saturday.
After the Braves turned the ball over on downs on their first drive, Prairie View used a 4-play, 68-yard drive that ended when Neiko Hollins threw a 9-yard score to Darius Floyd. After an Alcorn State (5-2, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic) punt, Hollins threw a 46-yard TD pass to Khadarel Hodge for a 14-0 lead.
But the Braves defense stiffened and Johnson took over. Johnson ran for 8- and 2-yard scores to tie it, and after Corey McCullough's 39-yard field goal put the Braves up for good, Johnson threw a 12-yard score to Charles Hughes to make it 24-14 at the break.
Prairie View (2-4, 2-2) outgained the Braves 414 to 351. Hollins threw three TDs with an interception.
