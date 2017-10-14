New Summit School holds annual 5K for wellness programs

Many around the Jackson metro area have used this warm, sunny Saturday as a chance to give back to their communities.

Those at New Summit School are celebrating their 6th annual fall 5K and carnival.

Helping students from all over the Magnolia State, parents from New Summit School in Jackson say their leadership goes the extra mile when it comes to making sure it's students and staff are taken care of.

"We have a son that goes to New Summit," said Trina Barnes, of Monticello. "He has dyslexia. This place has been a blessing since day one."

In the spirit of Fall and charity, the school held it's 6th annual Fall 5K.

The event features several activities, starting with the runs and later moving on to carnival games and awards.

"This is a good chance for us to get out of the school setting and connect," said community outreach coordinator Phrisha Newman. "And all the money goes to our wellness program and playground. Everything we do is for the children."

