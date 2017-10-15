Belhaven falls to Southwestern - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Belhaven falls to Southwestern

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Belhaven's skid continued Saturday night.

Watson Fondren threw for 428 yards but the Blazers fell to Southwestern 60-31. BU has lost 5 in a row, they're 1-5 overall, 0-5 in American Southwest Conference play.

