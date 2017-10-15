Pedestrian killed in Warren County crash

A Vicksburg man is dead after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning in Warren County.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Kervin Stewart, around 2:00 a.m., 40-year-old Edwin C. Brown was in the roadway and was hit by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound on MS 80, near Amberleaf Drive.

Brown later died as a result of his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.