Pedestrian killed in Warren County crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pedestrian killed in Warren County crash

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
WARREN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Vicksburg man is dead after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning in Warren County.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Kervin Stewart, around 2:00 a.m., 40-year-old Edwin C. Brown was in the roadway and was hit by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound on MS 80, near Amberleaf Drive. 

Brown later died as a result of his injuries. 

The crash is currently under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly