Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (October 13th)

Northwest Rankin, Terry, Mendenhall, and Pisgah are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.
The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (October 13th)
1. Dee Baker go ahead TD (Northwest Rankin)
Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Northwest Rankin trailed Clinton 10-7 at the break. Dee Baker started the 2nd half in style, his 49 yard touchdown gave the Cougars the lead for good. NWR beat the Arrows 35-17 to move to 2nd place in 6A Region 2.
WATCH - Game of the Week: Northwest Rankin rallies to beat Clinton
2. Tyrek Pegues TD pass to Joshua Perkins (Terry)
Our second nominee is from 6A Region 3. Terry quarterback Tyrek Pegues launched one, Joshua Perkins high points it in the end zone to give the Bulldogs the lead. Terry knocked off Oak Grove 28-27 to keep chase in the 6A playoff hunt.
WATCH - Terry pulls off the upset over Oak Grove
3. Jordan Willis 60 yard TD (Mendenhall)
Nominee number 3 is from a 4A Region 5 matchup. Jordan Willis breaks free to give Mendenhall the lead. His 60 yard touchdown was a part of a 306 yard, 4 touchdown effort. The Tigers beat West Lauderdale 41-28 for their 7th straight win.
WATCH - Mendenhall wins 7th straight, defeats West Lauderdale
4. Don Ragsdale 60 yard TD (Pisgah)
Our final nominee is from a Rankin County rivalry. Don Ragsdale gave Pisgah the lead in the opening minutes. He broke away for a 60 yard score. The Dragon RB had 6 touchdowns as they beat Pelahatchie 49-20.
WATCH - Don Ragsdale has 6 TDs as Pisgah beats Pelahatchie
Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week
Computer/Tablet Users
1. There's a poll on this page
2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.
Mobile Users
1. There's a poll on Chris Hudgison's twitter page
I combine votes from the MSNewsNow.com poll and the twitter poll to determine the winner.
Voting ends closes Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. The winner will be announced in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.
